France looking to AI to hunt terrorists

With law and order a likely key issue with French voters, the Macron government has rolled out yet more counter-terrorism legislation, this time seeking the power to use algorithms against lone actors

Since President Emmanuel Macron came to power in May 2017, he has passed no fewer than three major anti-terrorism laws and is now proposing to introduce the fourth. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
"Today, more than ever, our message is clear: our Republic intends to continue to give itself all the means to fight Islamic terrorism head-on," French Prime Minister Jean Castex said at the end of a council of ministers' meeting in Paris last week, at which the final version of a new Bill to combat terrorism was decided and sent to Parliament for adoption soon.

All sounds logical and unexceptional; legislation to prevent politically-motivated violence is regularly introduced in many countries. Still, there is something decidedly odd about the latest French counter-terrorism proposals.

