"Ah, Marise, welcome!," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, as his Australian counterpart Marise Payne stepped up at the welcoming stand to be photographed between Mr Le Drian and Mr Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The venue was the first forum on the Indo-Pacific hosted last week by France and the European Union, whose rotating presidency is currently held by Paris.