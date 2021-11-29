Replies: Corporate passes

We thank Mr Tan Yang Keat for his feedback (Don't put a price on convenience for corporate pass users visiting zoo, Nov 26).

Our corporate members have had the option to purchase digital passes for their employees, on top of the basic subscription tier which provides a set of physical passes, since 2014.

With consumption patterns increasingly favouring contactless solutions, we are in the midst of transitioning to digitalised alternatives by early next year.

We continue to engage our membership community on this change, which provides a more convenient solution for users of the passes.

We are most grateful for the support we receive from our corporate members and their employees.

The revenue generated from this programme helps to sustain our operations, and allows us to continue to actively support conservation projects across South-east Asia.

Jean Choi
Vice-President, Sales and Experience Development
Mandai Wildlife Group

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 29, 2021, with the headline 'Zoo moving towards digitalised alternatives'.
