In Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, there is a red stripe instead of a zebra crossing painted under a shelter built recently across a slip road from Block 124 to 126 leading to a carpark.

A "Give way to pedestrians" sign mounted on a pillar seems to be ignored by many motorists and motorcyclists.

Is the red stripe a new road sign? Many drivers are not aware of it, and this endangers pedestrians.

For the safety of all road users, the familiar zebra crossing signage may be better.

Chin Kee Thou