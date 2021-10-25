Youth turning innovation into entrepreneurship

I am heartened to see that members of the current generation of young Singaporeans (18 to 30 years old) are extremely innovative, and are willing to transform this innovation into entrepreneurship.

I have taken part in case competitions and hackathons in Singapore, and have found there are many talented students willing to apply their skills and knowledge from school to create something novel.

When I took part in the Singapore University of Technology and Design's What The Hack 2021 hackathon, I saw many innovative solutions tackling environmental issues.

In the Citi Foundation-Singapore Management University FinHack 2021, I saw many solutions attempting to increase financial literacy among Singaporeans.

Young Singaporeans are tapping their skills to explore a plethora of ideas.

Apart from case competitions and hackathons, I know many university students who are toying with the idea of founding a start-up and breathing life into inventions.

This is where innovation turns into entrepreneurship.

To paraphrase Gallup chief executive Jim Clifton, there is an abundance of innovation, but entrepreneurship is what truly creates sustainable business models.

It is encouraging to see local start-ups becoming successful. For example, Carousell, founded by National University of Singapore graduates, recently achieved unicorn status.

I think a massive paradigm shift has occurred. My generation no longer seeks a stable nine-to-five office job.

Young Singaporeans face massive challenges such as climate change and rapid digitalisation.

Despite the challenges, I feel that we are seizing opportunities amid this disruption.

Bursting with entrepreneurial energy, young Singaporeans are willing to get their hands dirty to solve these issues.

One example is Citiponics, a Singaporean start-up that operates urban farms on top of Housing Board carparks, helping Singapore achieve its 30-by-30 goal to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally and sustainably by 2030. This is a great example of using innovation to overcome challenges posed by climate change.

While it is true that the short-term outlook for Singapore is bleak as we battle the raging pandemic, I have hope for the country's future.

This drive and creativity from young Singaporeans is what will keep our little red dot shining for years to come.

Christian Teo De Ming

Year 2 undergraduate