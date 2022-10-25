Your picture: Why remove playground?

I’ve been living in Block 77 Marine Drive for the past 40 years. There used to be a playground near blocks 77, 78 and 79 that was well used by residents from near and far. It also lies along the way for residents going to and coming from the nearby supermarket, wet market and coffee shops.

Through the years, the playground’s facilities were upgraded, which was always refreshing. Residents would organise informal get-togethers at the playground on Christmas, New Year’s Day or during the lantern festivals.

The playground’s removal came as a surprise to many residents. In its place are three man-made mounds. I wonder how this will help bring residents and children together as the playground did.

Ajit Singh Nagpal