Your picture: Walkway blocked by shopkeepers’ goods

I refer to the article, “Deepavali celebrations back in full swing after two years” (Oct 24).

The report cited the honorary secretary of the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association saying the association was “expecting easily four to five million visitors over the course of the month”.

Given the number of visitors it was expecting over the month, the association should have worked with its members to ensure a safe and pleasant shopping experience.

My recent shopping experience in Little India was an unpleasant one, as shopkeepers had placed articles on the five-foot way in a manner that severely restricted pedestrian movements. Items such as baskets of coconuts, mangoes, and banana leaves were placed on the pedestrian walkways.

I witnessed parents with prams and the elderly having a tough time getting past the obstructions, with some choosing instead to walk on the busy road where they could to avoid the congestion.

This has been happening in Little India during major festive seasons like Pongal and Tamil New Year.

I hope the relevant authorities will act against inconsiderate shopkeepers who place profits above the safety of their customers.

Shan Mugam Sidambaram