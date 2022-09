People used to sit at the tables in this peripheral section (above) of a Clementi coffee shop to smoke after their meals.

A prominent "no smoking" sign has now been put up in the coffee shop but this, however, has not deterred smokers.

Several metal tins have been placed near the tables, and smokers use them as ashtrays to carry on puffing away, very close to diners at the eatery.

Nothing has changed from when these smokers were allowed to sit at the tables to smoke.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip