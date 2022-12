I ate at the staff canteen in Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Dec 3, and was appalled to find all the food served in disposable containers.

Even the noodles, typically served in a mini hotpot, came in a plastic bowl, and my half-boiled eggs were served in a styrofoam cup.

Large corporations should be reminded to curb the use of disposables to help save the environment.

Vicky Chong