Your picture: Supermarkets should not condone people pushing trolleys home

My wife and I are seniors. We make it a point to carry our groceries back home without using the trolleys provided by the supermarkets, and occasionally use an aluminium trolley that we bought.

But it seems that some people take the supermarket trolleys home, then discard them below their blocks (above) or in the common corridor.

I have seen some of the culprits, and they appeared to be fairly young. Is this not theft? What example are they setting to children?

And in a move that does not help matters, supermarkets even send their own staff to retrieve the trolleys after a certain number go missing or after they receive feedback.

I believe this will only encourage people to continue behaving badly, especially since no steps are being taken to penalise the culprits.

Victor Gomez