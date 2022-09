Renovation companies seem to be using Bukit Brown Cemetery as a dumping ground again.

Furniture, tiles, cement and debris can be found in secluded places around the cemetery.

I also notice vans from nurseries going into the cemetery to collect plants.

There should be only one entrance instead of several entrances for vehicles. The main entrance should have video cameras to capture vans and trucks moving in and out. The side entrance should also be blocked.

Kevin Yap