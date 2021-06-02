Your picture: Speed up lift installation at overhead bridges for better access

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) called for a tender to build lifts at overhead bridges in 2019, but to date, many overhead bridges are still without lifts.

The overhead bridge at Hong Lim Complex (above) and those leading to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East in Simei and ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio are good examples.

Climbing up and down about 100 steps at these overhead bridges can be too strenuous for the elderly and the infirm.

I hope the LTA will speed up the building of lifts at overhead bridges under its Master Plan 2040.

David Kwok Ng Kan