Your picture: Shocked by overflowing litter bins at coastal parks

An overflowing rubbish bin at West Coast Park on March 19, 2022. PHOTO: JASPAL SINGH SIDHU
I am an avid walker at both the East and West Coast parks.

It is shocking to see rubbish bins overflowing with trash from the previous day at these parks, especially on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

These bins are just at the sea front. The rubbish can be carried into the sea by birds and the wind.

I notice that a lot of the rubbish is packaging from nearby food and beverage outlets.

I am inclined to criticise government agencies and call on them to do more to tackle the litter.

However, I also feel that perhaps the food and beverage operators need to play a bigger role to help keep these outdoor spaces clean.

Jaspal Singh Sidhu

