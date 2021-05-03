Your picture: Road design hampers access for emergency services

In late March, I gave feedback to the Housing Board that long vehicles cannot turn a tight corner in a service road at Block 141/135A Teck Whye Lane.

Emergency service is time-critical, and a slight delay in operations can adversely affect the outcome of an incident.

If there is a fire or other emergency, my concern is whether a fire engine or an ambulance can negotiate the tight corner to enter and locate the emergency site quickly.

HDB replied on April 5 that on-site studies would be carried out to look into measures to improve the situation, subject to site feasibility. The Singapore Civil Defence Force also received a copy of my feedback on this issue.

There has been no update since.

Loong Chik Tong