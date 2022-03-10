Your picture: Plain bags ideal for shoppers paying for plastic bags

I was at Cold Storage in Compass One mall in Sengkang on Tuesday and noticed that plain white plastic bags were being used at the checkout counters, instead of bags printed with the supermarket's name and logo.

This is ideal, as shoppers will, in future, have to bear the cost of plastic bags (Most supermarkets to charge at least 5 cents per disposable bag from mid-2023, March 8).

Supermarkets have already advertised in the media and have their loyal customers; they do not need to advertise their brand on the bags.

Using plain plastic bags will keep costs lower while cutting carbon emissions.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak