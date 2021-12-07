Your picture: Otters' presence a source of worry for residents

Last Wednesday, residents in Jalan Mat Jambol in the Pasir Panjang area were alarmed to see otters moving boldly on the road.

They appeared to have an interest in what lay behind residents' walls. Many residents have fish ponds within their premises.

I believe barking dogs and agitated residents drove the animals to the nearby drain that connects to the sea and Pasir Panjang Terminal. But they were back during the weekend.

What action should residents take, short of confronting these creatures? Should they call the police, the zoo, the National Parks Board or the National Environment Agency for emergency action to be taken?

When kept to the coastlines and waterways, otters are utterly intriguing creatures to watch. But residents here worry about keeping them at bay.

Yeo Hock Yew