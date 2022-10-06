Your picture: No sign placed at an earlier point to warn motorists of lane closure

I have noticed a trend of lane closures coming with little warning, exposing workers and motorists to unnecessary risk.

On Monday, I encountered this site in Telok Blangah (above).

At the speed limit of 60kmh, the reaction time for a motorist whose sight is obscured by a bus or lorry in the lane ahead would be the same as that needed to react to a child running into the street unexpectedly.

There was no sign placed at an earlier point to warn motorists of the lane closure.

The Land Transport Authority publishes the Code of Practice on Traffic Control at Work Zone.

But it seems workers are not sticking to the guidelines.

I hope on-site managers will give drivers more time to react. They are, after all, exposing themselves to unnecessary risk of injury.

Jim Simon