I visited the newly reopened Bukit Timah Railway Station and Railway Staff Quarters on Friday.

The signboards with the station's name are newly painted but do not resemble the old signboards.

The signboard at the cafe (above) shows fictitious stations that are not on our maps. It would be better if it showed local names such as Bukit Timah, Choa Chu Kang, Stagmont Ring and Kranji instead.

I am glad the six levers used by the station master have been preserved in the gallery.

Heng Cho Choon