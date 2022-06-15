Your picture: Lightning shot a stroke of luck

I was lucky to see this beautiful bolt of lightning (above) just outside the window of my Hougang flat last Saturday evening.
I managed to capture it with my mobile phone just before the heavy rain started.
Helen Thng Luan Ngoh
