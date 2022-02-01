Your picture: Kudos to Botanic Gardens, but one entrance needs some livening up

It is a good practice to put up decorations to mark major festivals, especially in Singapore's multicultural society.

Kudos to Singapore Botanic Gardens for putting up Chinese New Year decorations to usher in the Year of the Tiger at its Tanglin Gate and Nassim Gate (above).

But these decorations are nowhere to be seen at its Bukit Timah Gate.

Perhaps the outdoor setting at the gate is not suited for elaborate decorations, but a few pots of kumquat would boost the festive atmosphere, and have a positive effect on visitors using this entrance.

Loong Chik Tong