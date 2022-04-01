Your picture: Impose penalties on people who feed birds

Many residents in and around my block in Pasir Ris have a bad habit of feeding wild birds.

This causes a real nuisance to others because of the droppings the birds leave all over the place which are a health hazard.

Often, these birds even enter people's homes.

It is illegal to feed wildlife in Singapore but enforcement seems to be sorely lacking.

I have informed the town council and the National Environment Agency of the situation time and again, but no deterrent action seems to have been taken against these residents.

If they do not see that their behaviour is inconsiderate or that it poses public health risks, then penalties should be imposed.

Wilma Elizabeth Chai