Your picture: How to pay attention when there are 14 signboards at start of nature trail?

I counted 14 signboards at the entrance to the MacRitchie nature trail near St Theresa’s Home. 

They are put up by various agencies such as PUB and the National Parks Board.

These signboards are not only unsightly, but also give the impression of little coordination between agencies when it comes to signs in public spaces. Little consideration seems to have been given to aesthetics or message impact. 

At the end of the day, no one bothers to pay attention to them.

The agencies can do a better job of coordinating their signboards.

Philip Siow

