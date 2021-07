There are not enough bicycle bays in void decks, as shown in this photo taken at Block 506 West Coast Drive (above).

The bicycle bays can take a maximum of 10 bicycles.

This has become a common sight in many void decks and is not only unsightly, but can also pose a safety hazard.

As people are encouraged to exercise, many have bought their own bicycles instead of renting them.

Could the authorities construct more bicycle bays at void decks?

Patrick Tan Keong Boon