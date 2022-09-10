Your picture: Greetings and replies from Buckingham Palace over the years

I woke up to the news on Friday of Queen Elizabeth's death. Many of my friends, who know I have been sending the Queen annual Christmas and New Year greetings since 2017, also texted me.

When I showed my friends the replies from Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen, most of them thought these letters were fake.

Now, with the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was loved and respected by people all over the world, these letters have become an extra special memento for me.

I will miss writing to Queen Elizabeth, and my thoughts are with her family.

A. Kannan