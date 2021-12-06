Your picture: Few cyclists follow rules at pedestrian-only zone

The stretch of walkway from Block 206 to Block 209 Bedok Central is designated as a pedestrian-only zone. It is one of the best amenities available to Bedok residents.

With cycling prohibited in the zone, pedestrians can move around without having to always look out for cyclists.

However, it appears that not all cyclists are complying strictly with the prohibitions. I have observed that only a few cyclists follow the rules requiring them to dismount and push.

Others simply cycle through (as shown in the photo above), either unaware of or ignoring the rules. This could be dangerous to pedestrians, especially children, during peak hours.

Besides a banner near a FairPrice supermarket and notices painted in red on the floor at both entrances to the zone, there are no other visible notices or reminders that cycling is prohibited.

Perhaps the authorities could look into enhancing public awareness of the rules by installing more visible notices in the area, and stepping up enforcement against errant cyclists.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan