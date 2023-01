Falling from a height was one of the top causes of workplace fatalities in 2022.

Scenes like this in which a worker is wearing a harness that is not attached to anything (above), sadly, continue to be a common sight.

I fear that deaths due to falls will continue to happen if companies pay lip service to workplace safety.

They must do more to ensure that their workers understand the danger of working at a height, and take appropriate precautions.

Dave Yam