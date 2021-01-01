Your picture: Environmental responsibility is key to ensuring sustainable future

COURTESY OF JOACHIM SIM KHIM HUANG
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's message on climate change at the 2019 National Day Rally hit especially close to home for me in November 2019, when he planted a tree in a cluster of seven (above) in the estate where I live.

No one had expected the urgency of tackling climate change to be overshadowed and underscored by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic shortly after, in January last year.

One year on, the world is still grappling with the unprecedented health crisis and economic fallout from Covid-19.

Today, the seven trees stand tall, reminding us of the growing importance of environmental and social responsibility to ensure a sustainable future for many generations to come.

Here's to a happy 2021!

Joachim Sim Khim Huang

