Your picture: Ensure areas around mall entry points are safe

As we learn to live with the Covid-19 pandemic, I have seen shopping malls re-designating their entry points to regulate the flow of shoppers.

However, before deciding on these entry points, the safety of the surrounding areas should be rigorously checked to prevent any accidents.

On Jan 27, my husband went to Waterway Point shopping mall for a business lunch.

The designated exit door of the basement carpark was located right behind a handicap parking space.

My husband tripped over the rubber wheel stoppers, which were not easy to spot against the parking space's blue paint (above), especially since the area was not brightly lit.

As he tried to steady himself, he tripped again over the steps leading to the exit door, and suffered a cut on his head upon hitting the door.

My husband eventually needed three stitches to close the gash on his head.

I urge all malls to exercise caution when selecting SafeEntry checkpoints, as accidents should be avoided at all costs.

Carol Wee