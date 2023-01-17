Your picture: Don’t let home owners obstruct pavement in front of their homes

There needs to be easy and unblocked access to common walkways and public areas in case of emergencies such as fires.

In recent years, within the estate I live in, I have seen more landed home owners using items such as flowerpots, trash bins, and even garden furniture and swings, to block off access to the pavement outside their property.

This makes the stretch of pavement directly outside their main gate an almost-private access point to their homes.

The items block the public pathway, and pedestrians need to walk along the road instead. Pushing a pram through is impossible as well.

I reported this issue through the OneServices app last November. The authorities checked the site and advised the residents not to place articles that would obstruct pedestrians. The items outside some houses were then removed. But after a few weeks, the items were back.

Pedestrians forced to walk on the road instead of the pavement are at risk of being hit by vehicles. The home owners’ practice of blocking the pavement also poses a danger to themselves and their neighbours should a fire occur.

The authorities should take sterner action before an accident happens.

Teo Kian Boon