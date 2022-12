It is very common on our four- or five-lane expressways to see light trucks and vans cruising on lane two, even if lane three is clear

Owners of such vehicles must educate their drivers, many of whom are not local, to keep to the lanes meant for slower vehicles. The Traffic Police also need to step up enforcement actions.

It is not just road hogging. This practice may also lead to other drivers speeding to overtake these vehicles, which may in turn cause accidents.

Ng Lee Kwang