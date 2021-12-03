Your picture: Common space treated as own backyard

I share some common space with my neighbour which is the only passage to my home.

My neighbour has used the space to hang laundry and store shelves, boxes and other personal items.

I raised this issue with my town council, which initially attempted to get my neighbour to remove the items. But the town council later said it was all right for my neighbour to place his items there.

I highlighted that it was clutter and that the common space is being treated like my neighbour's backyard, when it is in front of my home too.

Previously, the neighbour had also contravened rules by placing shelves at the staircase landing.

I gave feedback to the town council in April. I later raised the matter with the Singapore Civil Defence Force in June.

The items were removed from the staircase landing almost immediately, but they were then moved to the common space, adding to the clutter already there.

Martin Frois