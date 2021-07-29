Your picture: Clear racks of discarded bikes

Having more bicycle bays at void decks is not a solution if abandoned bicycles are locked and left to fall into disrepair without the town council removing them (Have more bicycle bays at void decks, July 26).

These two photographs show a cluster of bicycles in the same bicycle bay at the void deck of Block 408 Pasir Ris Drive 6.

The first photo was taken in May 2017.

The second, taken this month, shows the bicycles in various stages of deterioration - rusty, and some with their seat or basket missing.

In the meantime, regular bicycle owners have no place to park their bicycles and end up leaving them along corridors and stair landings locked to railings and pipes.

Town councils need to monitor the situation regularly and take necessary and timely action as some bicycles at stair landings pose a danger in the event of mass evacuation.

Heng Twa Kiat