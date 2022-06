There are many banners in Singapore announcing everything from health warnings to MP visits and community club excursions.

However, wind and rain cause folds and depressions in banners like this one tied to a railing in Pandan Valley (above), allowing rainwater and debris to collect.

In the current dengue crisis, it's absolutely imperative that such pools of stagnant water be avoided. I suggest that the use of banners be avoided.

Jairam Amrith