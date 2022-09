Every morning, the two badminton courts at Block 350 Bukit Batok Street 34 are strewn with rubbish (above) discarded by those who used the courts.

Using the courts in the morning is an unpleasant experience, and this issue has persisted for years.

Getting the cleaners to clear the rubbish is not the solution. The real issue is that all this time, no one has told the people using the badminton courts to clean up their act.

James Tan