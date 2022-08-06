Youngsters need guidance as they navigate their sexuality

I support the views of Mr Jason Wong and Mr Mohd Khair (Section 377A: Putting children first, Aug 3).

During the debate on Section 377A of the Penal Code in 2007, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "So supposing we move on 377A, I think the gay activists will push for more, following the examples of other avant garde countries in Europe and America - to change what is taught in the schools, to advocate same-sex marriages and parenting, to ask for 'exactly the same rights as a straight man or woman'."

PM Lee has been proven right.

In 2020, local activists submitted numerous demands to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, including recognising or allowing same-sex marriage in Singapore and rectifying media codes and guidelines to allow neutral or positive portrayals of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people.

As an educator and a volunteer with a faith-based organisation, I have met LGBTQ youngsters and adults. In schools, our young people need guidance as they navigate their sexuality. What is needed is objective, fact-based curriculum, handled sensitively.

The Government should consider feedback from all quarters carefully - including those in the silent majority who are sharing their views - before deciding whether to repeal Section 377A, and to develop safeguards to protect families, children and young people.

Ng Kooi Lian