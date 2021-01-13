Forum: Young players also need game time to improve

I thank Mr Ivan Goh for his letter (Young Lions should sign more foreigners, Dec 5, 2020).

His letter raises an important question: Would progress and development be better served if the Young Lions were stronger with the integration of foreigners, although foreigners take away game time from our local players? This is something that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has to consider.

Mr Goh's letter also calls for a holistic look at the Young Lions.

The team was formed to accelerate development by giving young national footballers opportunities in the Singapore Premier League (SPL). To develop, young players need playing time at a slightly higher level than they are accustomed to.

The ages of 17 to 23 are particularly critical as young players enter the full adult game for the first time, a level that is more physical and intense. While younger players might initially struggle, it is only through exposure that they learn, adapt, and then soar as more match experience is clocked.

To encourage domestic SPL teams to trust and develop the young, FAS instituted a 2018 rule requiring teams to field three Under-23s for at least the first half. However, the majority of clubs still continue to bank on senior players, given the competitive nature of a professional league, while striving to balance challenging for honours with contributing to the national cause of developing elite young footballers.

Now, the Young Lions still provide the majority of Under-23 minutes for local players and remain an important part of Singapore's developmental ecosystem.

Last year, the Young Lions fielded 11 debutants. They clocked almost 14,000 Under-23 minutes, the most of any team. The team finished with three wins and nine points.

Mr Goh's comments raise a valid point: Young players could learn better with foreign players, but that must be balanced with providing game time - a balance that FAS must consider.

Bernard Tan

Deputy President,

Football Association of Singapore