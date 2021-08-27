Yip Pin Xiu does S'pore proud once again

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu has yet again done Singapore proud in the 100m backstroke competition, with her fourth Paralympics gold medal win.

I want to say to all sportsmen and women who have represented Singapore in the Olympics or Paralympics that, whether they have won a medal or not, they have every reason to be proud of themselves.

They are the cream of the crop of our athletes, and that alone is a commendable achievement for anyone. I am sure most Singaporeans, like myself, regard them highly.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip