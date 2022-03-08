A pity that sport has been drawn into geopolitical fray

I was taken aback by how the World Table Tennis Grand Smash event in Singapore has been hit by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine (WTT Grand Smash in S'pore bars Russians, Belarusians, March 5).

For many people, when we think of sport, positive values like "unifying", "promote friendship" and "sportsmanship" come to mind.

On the International Olympic Committee's website, chief among the values it lists is to promote sport and, through sport, advance goodwill and peace in this world.

It is a pity that an enduring avenue to promote peace in this world is being drawn into the geopolitical fray.

A truce, even if it is brief, can be healing. Sport could provide one.

Peace in this world is hard to achieve, but any effort to seek peace is headed in a good direction.

Grace Chua Siew Hwee