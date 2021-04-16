Animal welfare

Worrying trend of puppies for sale

  • Published
    37 min ago

I have been seeing many pedigree puppies offered for sale on Instagram and at commercial pet shops, and am concerned that there are a lot of such puppies being imported here.

As the prices for such pedigree puppies have risen to about $8,000 on average, I worry that unsold puppies may be disposed of surreptitiously and/or put to sleep.

What happens to all puppies (including those bred locally) that are not sold?

Since all puppies are microchipped, does the Animal and Veterinary Service make it a requirement for merchants to report the status of unsold puppies?

Does the agency initiate spot checks at these businesses to protect the animals' welfare?

Chia Teck Joo

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2021, with the headline 'Worrying trend of puppies for sale'.
