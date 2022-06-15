World needs more leaders who look for peaceful ways to resolve conflict

At Asia's top security summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said that building a high wall around one's turf and forming parallel systems can only split the world and undermine the shared interests of all countries (Sino-US ties won't improve if Washington keeps trying to contain China: Beijing, June 13).

Similarly, Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Asia must learn the right lessons from Ukraine and continue fostering peace, cooperation and economic inter-dependency to avoid disaster at a "potentially dangerous point in our history" (Asia must learn right lessons from Ukraine: Ng Eng Hen, June 13).

Dr Ng also said Asian countries' deeds must match their words on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity as a fundamental tenet.

Singapore 's defence establishment has signed agreements with its counterparts, such as one with China to allow more professional exchanges between military officers, and an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges with Japan.

Such collaboration augurs well for future growth and prosperity. The world needs leaders who look for peaceful ways to resolve different conflicts and promote peace for the common good of mankind over confrontation and domination.

Harry Ong Heng Poh