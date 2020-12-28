Your picture: MRT

Works taking place while trains still running

I was disturbed by a loud grinding and drilling noise from outside my flat at 11.15pm on Wednesday.

Peeking out from my study room window, I saw men busy working on the noise barrier by the side of the elevated MRT tracks just before Yew Tee station.

Someone was standing and working from the raised arm of a boom lift (above). I was mildly surprised to see works taking place while MRT services were still running.

The man momentarily stopped his work when a train passed by.

Even though the works didn't take place on the tracks, it was very close to the pylons.

Does SMRT allow works in close proximity to MRT tracks even when train services for the day have not ended? How does SMRT ensure that such works do not pose any risks to train operations?

Ganesh Ram R.

