Workers put in highly unsafe situation

Just as I was reading the article, "Why workers are still dying - and what is Singapore doing about it" (Aug 14), something caught my attention.

I was stunned by what I saw opposite my flat in Woodlands.

Two workers were standing on a metal scaffold that was about three storeys high.

Though it looked like they were doing a minor paint touch-up, the situation that they were in was highly unsafe.

They were not secured by any safety harness or wearing helmets, and were at risk of losing their balance and falling off the platform.

I could not understand how a contractor or supervisor could have assigned the work in such a dangerous manner, putting the workers at risk of falling from a height.

I alerted the Ministry of Manpower and the Housing Board immediately.

The contractor should be taken to task if they violated any workplace safety rule.

A. Kannan

SHARE IT

If you spot something interesting, take a picture and send it to stforum@sph.com.sg together with a detailed caption and your comments, and we can consider publishing it. Our guidelines on Forum letters apply.