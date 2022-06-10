Timeouts not just about reviewing practices

I was sad to read that Forum writer Lim Boon Khoon found a safety timeout session he attended not effective (Ensure safety timeouts are useful learning opportunities, June 4).

Safety timeouts have to be ingrained in the workplace safety and health (WSH) system and taken seriously.

They are not only about reviewing safety documents, practices or risk control measures, and reinforcing workplace safety and health processes after an accident has taken place or when the authorities ask for it.

They are also about staff mental well-being, and other human factors.

I believe safety timeouts are about giving ownership to everyone across the board to improve WSH practices.

On May 19, I attended the online Safety Time-Out Forum organised by the Workplace Safety and Health Council.

I had many takeaways from the session, which I shared with my organisation. These include lessons from the preliminary findings of recent fatal accidents, and the safe use of equipment and other good WSH practices.

Mohamed Barak