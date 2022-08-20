Many recent fatalities due to basic safety lapses

We refer to the recent letters on workplace safety and health (Focus on preventing carelessness and recklessness to boost workplace safety; and Workers put in highly unsafe situation, both on Aug 16; and Active and responsible bystanders play key role in workplace safety, Aug 18). We agree with the views expressed by Mr Adrian Lee, Mr A. Kannan and Mr Ng Choon Lai.

Ensuring workplace safety and health (WSH) is a shared responsibility.

First, management must be accountable for setting the safety and health culture in their organisations. The upcoming Approved Code of Practice for Company Directors' WSH Duties will provide more clarity to corporate leaders and boards of directors on their WSH responsibilities.

Second, supervisors, with the assistance of WSH personnel, are responsible for implementing risk assessment and control measures, such as establishing safe work methods.

Lastly, workers need to follow established safe work methods and not take shortcuts.

Many of the fatalities we have seen in recent months occurred due to basic safety lapses, including inadequate control measures and non-compliance with proper work methods. They could have been prevented if care had been taken to ensure proper work methods were in place.

Active reporting of unsafe workplace practices can help to prevent accidents from happening. We thank Mr Kannan for alerting us promptly on the unsafe act he witnessed. We have since identified the individuals and their employer, and will be taking the necessary actions.

We encourage members of the public to report unsafe work situations to us at mom.gov.sg/ report-wsh-issues

Workers who are aware of such practices should do the same.

Let us all do our part to create a safe and healthy working environment for all our workers.

Silas Sng

Commissioner for Workplace Safety and Health