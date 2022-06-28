Management must establish right culture

The significance of workplace safety and health (WSH) has been highlighted in the wake of a number of workplace deaths (Stiffer penalties for companies with poor workplace safety after spike in fatalities, June 13).

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said it is important to tackle the issue upstream and place more accountability on company management.

Management should be committed to fostering a positive safety culture in the workplace and instilling a positive mindset among employees, letting them know that safety comes first.

Companies should also continue to improve their safety culture through various safety programmes and stringent enforcement.

Management must take more responsibility for worker safety. If any unsafe act or condition is discovered during a WSH inspection, companies should collect input on worker concerns.

The importance of getting the job done well the first time should be emphasised, and the success of preventative measures should be monitored and reviewed regularly.

When employees see how seriously their management takes safety, they will also remind themselves to take it seriously.

Management should also oversee the safety programme, and praise staff who contribute in this area.

Workers should be encouraged to speak up on unsafe working conditions, and companies should view such reports positively as a way to improve workplace safety standards, instead of reprimanding whistle-blowers.

Under the stiffer penalties that kicked in on June 14, companies that have been issued stop-work orders or have had workers injured will have to engage external auditors to review current systems.

To add to this, I think a specialist task force of industrial experts should be sent to these companies to share their WSH expertise so that the companies can improve.

These companies should also send their management to firms with good safety practices to learn from them.

Chan Jin Da