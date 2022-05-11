Workplace safety

Investigate all serious injuries thoroughly

Updated
Published
4 min ago

The most effective and most efficient way to reduce workplace fatalities is to require all serious workplace injuries to be thoroughly investigated (Firms urged to take safety timeout from today after spate of workplace deaths, May 9).

These are defined in Singapore as any injuries requiring more than three days of medical leave, according to generally acceptable and transparent medical protocols.

Some countries such as Germany accomplish this by providing financial incentives for doctors to report serious injuries and having insurance policies that adequately cover the health needs of injured workers.

Saralee Katherine Turner

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2022, with the headline Investigate all serious injuries thoroughly. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top