Investigate all serious injuries thoroughly

The most effective and most efficient way to reduce workplace fatalities is to require all serious workplace injuries to be thoroughly investigated (Firms urged to take safety timeout from today after spate of workplace deaths, May 9).

These are defined in Singapore as any injuries requiring more than three days of medical leave, according to generally acceptable and transparent medical protocols.

Some countries such as Germany accomplish this by providing financial incentives for doctors to report serious injuries and having insurance policies that adequately cover the health needs of injured workers.

Saralee Katherine Turner