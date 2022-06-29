Contractors must commit to spending a certain percentage to meet standards

Besides the carrot-and-stick approach that the Government is taking towards workplace safety and health (WSH) in response to the recent rise in accidents (Timely wake-up call on workers' safety, June 27), I propose that it be made mandatory for tenders to include a clause compelling bidders to set aside a certain percentage of the contract sum to meet regulatory WSH standards.

Without such a mandatory clause, a contractor may secure the tender by submitting a low bid and attempt to cut costs by skimping on adequate workplace safety precautions.

At the end of the day, operating cost is an essential factor that decides how much emphasis is placed on workplace safety.

Keith Wong