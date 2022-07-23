Be vigilant about removing physical hazards

In the hierarchy of hazards control, the physical elimination of hazards is the most effective and thus preferred control measure.

Investing efforts and resources to identify and remove hazards does yield the biggest return on safety performance, so all such efforts should be explored and implemented before it is concluded that the highest safety standards cannot be reached.

Perhaps one day, people will be as safety-conscious as they are now beginning to be environmentally conscious due to climate change issues, but that will take time.

It would be prudent to reduce risks through tackling hazards aggressively rather than relying on people to do the right thing, until safety-consciousness becomes more mainstream.

Ho Chee Khuen