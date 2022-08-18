Active and responsible bystanders play key role

Mr A. Kannan reminded me of the importance of the role played in workplace safety by responsible bystanders (Workers put in highly unsafe situation, Aug 16).

He alerted the Ministry of Manpower and the Housing Board when he saw two workers in Woodlands on a metal scaffold who were at risk of falling from a height.

His prompt action could have prevented injury or death to the workers.

As we know, lapses in workplace safety can be multi-faceted. Thus, it is a challenging task for us to reduce or eliminate those lapses and keep the death toll to a minimum despite all the measures in place to address those lapses.

Responsible and active bystanders can play an important role in addressing these lapses and preventing workplace accidents and deaths.

Ng Choon Lai