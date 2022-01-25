Companies have much to gain from hiring those with special needs

One way for companies to practise corporate social responsibility is to embrace diversity in the working environment.

A diverse workplace can encourage creativity and innovation, which will boost productivity in the long run.

Individuals with special needs have different perceptions and perspectives due to the variety of challenges they face either physically or socially in life.

These increase their ability to handle stress and be more resilient.

They are adaptable and willing to take up employment that most Singaporeans are unwilling to try.

Being an inclusive employer that hires from this under-tapped local pool of talent and utilises their key strengths would boost a firm's corporate image and employee morale.

SG Enable, a local agency dedicated to enabling people with disabilities, provides resources to employers to help in the hiring of those with disabilities.

Employers can also work towards the Enabling Mark, a national accreditation that recognises best practices in inclusive employment.

Ong Zi An